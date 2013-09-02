Sept 2 PGA Tour 2013 FedExCup points table on
Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Tiger Woods 3,059 points
2. Matt Kuchar 2,293
3. Brandt Snedeker 2,218
4. Phil Mickelson 2,166
5. Bill Haas 1,505
6. Billy Horschel 1,487
7. Justin Rose (England) 1,447
8. Jordan Spieth 1,436
9. Henrik Stensen (Sweden) 1,426
10. Keegan Bradley 1,416
11. Adam Scott (Australia) 1,347
12. Boo Weekley 1,335
13. Kevin Streelman 1,333
14. Jason Day (Australia) 1,284
15. Jason Dufner 1,256
16. Dustin Johnson 1,226
17. Webb Simpson 1,188
18. Zach Johnson 1,141
19. Harris English 1,134
20. Steve Stricker 1,117
(Editing by Caroline Helly)