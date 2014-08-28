Aug 28 South African Tim Clark has withdrawn from this week's Deutsche Bank Championship at the TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts because of an elbow injury, the PGA Tour said on Thursday.

Clark, who clinched his second PGA Tour title at last month's Canadian Open, pulled out of last week's Barclays tournament in New Jersey midway through the second round with the same injury.

However, the South African is ranked 38th in the FedExCup points standings and could return to competition for next week's BMW Championship in Colorado, the third of four playoff events that conclude the PGA Tour season, if he is healthy.

Following Clark's withdrawal on Thursday, the field for the Deutsche Bank Championship is trimmed to 93 players. The leading 70 in the FedExCup standings after this week's event will advance to the Sep. 4-7 BMW Championship.

The Deutsche Bank Championship starts on Friday and will finish on Monday. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)