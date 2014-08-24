PARAMUS, New Jersey Aug 24 Jason Day outduelled Jim Furyk, his co-leader overnight, to edge one stroke clear midway through the final round of The Barclays at Ridgewood Country Club on Sunday.

Australian Day, hunting his third career victory on the PGA Tour, mixed four birdies with two bogeys to reach the turn in two-under 33 and 11 under for the tournament.

Veteran American Furyk, a 16-times winner on the U.S. circuit, carded three birdies and two bogeys to slip one shot off the pace, a three-putt for bogey at the par-four ninth costing him a share of the lead.

Level with Furyk at 10 under were Australian Stuart Appleby and Americans Hunter Mahan and Cameron Tringale. Appleby had completed 12 holes, Mahan 10 and Tringale 11.

Another American, Patrick Reed, held the clubhouse lead at nine under after recording three birdies in the last four holes for a closing 65.

Day and Furyk began the final round in mainly overcast conditions in a tie for the lead and they each recorded two birdies in the first three holes as they duelled for supremacy over the front nine.

Australian Day edged ahead with his third birdie of the round at the par-four fifth, sinking a seven-footer, but fell back with a bogey at the sixth where Furyk rolled in a curling 17-footer to move a stroke in front at 11 under.

Furyk narrowly missed a birdie attempt from 16 feet at the par-four seventh where Day drained a 12-footer to regain a share of the lead.

Just when it seemed the pair would reach the turn in a deadlock at the top, Furyk three-putted from 21 feet at the ninth, his ball lipping out from five feet as he collected his second bogey of the day.

Northern Irish world number one Rory McIlroy, on a sizzling three-tournament winning streak that included major triumphs at the British Open and PGA Championship, signed off with a 70 for a five-under total of 279.

The top 100 players on the FedExCup points list after The Barclays qualify for next week's Deutsche Bank Championship in Boston where the leading 70 will advance to the Sep. 4-7 BMW Championship. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)