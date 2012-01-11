PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem was given a four-year contract extension that will keep him in the role through June 2016, the organisation said on Wednesday.

Finchem became the third commissioner of the PGA Tour in June 1994 and golf's biggest tour said it has since seen greater earnings opportunities for its members and higher charitable donations during his tenure.

"Tim has positioned the tour for continued growth in areas such as player prize money, charity, sponsor value and growing the game around the world and we are fortunate that he has agreed to continue as commissioner for another four years," Victor Ganzi, chairman of the PGA Tour policy board, said in a statement.

The Illinois-born Finchem, 64, followed Joe Dey and Deane Beman as commissioner and has overseen a series of lucrative new television deals.

