PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida May 12 Rickie Fowler, brimming with confidence, will be back in his Sunday orange outfit for the final round of the Players Championship aiming for his second successive win on tour.

Fowler enjoyed his maiden tour victory in a playoff at Quail Hollow last week and the good vibe from that win has carried over to TPC Sawgrass where he has attacked a brutally tough course with little sign of tension.

On Saturday Fowler carded a six-under round of 66, the best of the day, marred only by a bogey on the 18th where he missed a putt from under four feet.

"I had some fun out there today. Other than bogeying the last, I'd have to say it was a fairly perfect round," said Fowler who is three strokes behind leader Kevin Na.

Fowler's win has increased his self-belief and that psychological boost, together with a productive switch to a cross-handed putting grip is paying dividends, according to his father Rod.

"He seems a little more relaxed, it is fun to see him making some awesome shots out there, he is playing well, putting a lot better with his cross-grip and everything is coming together," he told reporters.

"He has been so close for the last year or so, the putts just seemed to be burning the edge, now they are finally starting to drop," he added.

Fowler agrees that there has been no major shift in his technique rather he is just starting to feel right.

"It's not that I'm swinging it any better or anything like that. I'm definitely confident that I've played really well the last two weeks prior to this and I'm finally get a few putts to drop," he said.

"It's more just things are clicking. Everything is kind of coming together....I feel like I'm managing my way around the course very well.

"Being aggressive when we can be aggressive, and taking a chance here or there but nothing that's too risky.

"I'm definitely confident with the way I'm playing. I'm hitting it well. Some good finishes obviously help with that. It's just nice to know where the ball is going and to actually make a swing and see it go there," he said.

Fowler wears bright orange for his final rounds, to acknowledge his time at Oklahoma State University and there are already visible signs of the colour and his headgear style spreading to the galleries.

"I love seeing it, especially the little kids running around with my hat on that is kind of flopping around, slightly large for them.

"I get a laugh out of it and feel honored when there's 40 or 50-year-old guys that are cruising around in all orange.

"It kind of shows you that they're having fun. They don't care what other people think. They're just out supporting and rocking the orange." (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)