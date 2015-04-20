Jim Furyk ended a five-year PGA Tour victory drought with a birdie on the second playoff hole to beat fellow American Kevin Kisner for the RBC Heritage title on Sunday in South Carolina.

"I've let so many slide by," Furyk said about his long wait to hoist another tour trophy. "I really dug deep today and glad I got it done."

Furyk, the 2010 winner at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, fired an eight-under-par 63 for an 18-under total and Kisner used a birdie at the last to complete a 64 and force the sudden death playoff.

Both players birdied the first playoff hole, the par-four 18th, and moved on to the par-three 17th.

Furyk knocked his tee shot to 12 feet, and after Kisner missed his 20-footer for birdie, the 44-year-old tour veteran curled in his downhill putt to claim his 17th career PGA title and first since the 2010 Tour Championship.

Furyk sizzled on the first nine with four birdies in a row as he carded six-under 30. After his lone bogey of the day at the par-four 11th, he birdied three of the next four to charge up the leaderboard.

Kisner, 31, twice a winner on the Web.com tour, was looking for his first PGA Tour win, with his best result a tie for fourth this season at The McGladrey Classic.

The South Carolina native eagled the par-five second and added five birdies in a bogey-free round.

"I'm proud of the way I handled it. I gave myself chances," said Kisner, ranked 257th. "I'll live with that and try to win next week."

Troy Merritt, who led after the second and third rounds, shot a 69 to finish third, two shots from joining the playoff.

"Probably from tee to green it was the best all week," said Merritt, who tied the course record with 61 on Friday. "But I couldn't get anything to go on the greens."

Merritt had two bad holes, taking bogey at the first and double-bogey at the 12th and could not recover despite holing out from 115 yards at the 16th for an eagle.

One shot farther back was Brendon Todd at 15-under after a 67, one better than 2014 winner Matt Kuchar, who finished on 14-under after a 68.

Masters champion Jordan Spieth closed with a one-under 70 to finish tied for 11th at 10 under par.

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Gene Cherry)