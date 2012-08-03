AKRON, Ohio Aug 2 American Jim Furyk laid down
a timely marker for Ryder Cup selection by charging into a
two-shot lead in Thursday's opening round at the WGC-Bridgestone
Invitational.
A veteran of the last seven Ryder Cups, Furyk lies 15th in
the U.S. standings and only the top eight will automatically
qualify for this year's edition against Europe, to be played at
Medinah Country Club outside Chicago from Sept. 28-30.
U.S. captain Davis Love III will announce his four wildcard
picks to round out the 12-man team in early September.
"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't on my mind and it hadn't
crossed my mind," Furyk told reporters after firing a superb
seven-under-par 63 at Firestone Country Club. "I know exactly
where I stand.
"And I've played on the last seven teams. Eventually in my
career I'm going to miss playing on those teams, and I'm hoping
it's not this year.
"I know the only way to take care of business is to really
focus on golf and the next shot and the next round, kind of
forget about it and just try to play as well as I can and let
those things work themselves out."
Furyk has just two tournaments left to gain an automatic
spot on the U.S. team - this week's elite World Golf
Championships (WGC) event at Firestone and next week's PGA
Championship at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.
Should he fail in that bid, he will then have three more PGA
Tour events in which to advance his claims as a captain's pick
by Love.
"I'm wise enough to know what my situation is, wise enough
to know where I stand, but the only thing I can do to help it is
to play well," Furyk said. "So I'm focused on playing well and
nothing else.
"It's such a wonderful experience and the camaraderie and
the pressure that you get to play under, it's something that I
strive to do every other year. I want to make it on that team."
The leading eight players in the U.S. Cup standings are:
Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Webb Simpson, Zach
Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson and Hunter Mahan.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)