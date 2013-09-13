LAKE FOREST, Illinois, Sept 13 Jim Furyk became only the sixth player to shoot a magical 59 on the PGA Tour with a sizzling display of shot-making in Friday's second round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club.

Despite breezy conditions on the outskirts of Chicago, the American piled up 11 birdies, one bogey and an eagle at the par-four 15th to fire a course record 12-under 59. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)