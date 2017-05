Aug 7 Jim Furyk on Sunday shot the lowest round ever on the PGA Tour, a 12-under-par 58 at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Furyk, the 2003 U.S. Open champion, recorded one eagle and 10 birdies on the River Highlands course in Cromwell.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Alison Williams)