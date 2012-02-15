By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| PACIFIC PALISADES, California
PACIFIC PALISADES, California, Feb 14 (Reuters) -
Having ended a lengthy title drought with back-to-back
victories late last year, Sergio Garcia has regained his golfing
appetite and is hungry to return to the European Ryder Cup team.
The gifted Spaniard, who was once tipped to be Tiger Woods's
biggest challenger, says his motivation is back and he is
determined to return for his sixth Ryder Cup appearance at
Medinah, Illinois, in September.
Garcia failed to qualify as a player for Europe's 2010 Cup
victory over the United States at Celtic Manor in Wales and he
had to make do with a vice-captaincy role there under skipper
Colin Montgomerie.
"You all know how much I love the Ryder Cup and how
important it is to me," the Spanish world number 17 told
reporters at Riviera Country Club on Tuesday while preparing for
this week's Northern Trust Open.
"I would love to make that team and help my team mates
retain the Cup. I'm as hungry as I was before, as hungry as I
was trying in 2010 and as hungry as I was in any of the other
ones that I managed to qualify for."
Making the 2012 European team would be extra sweet for
Garcia, given that his compatriot Jose Maria Olazabal has
succeeded Montgomerie as captain.
"I think Jose is going to be an amazing captain," said
Garcia, a 10-times winner on the European Tour. "I've had him as
a vice-captain, and he was great so I'm really looking forward
to seeing him as a captain.
"I just hope that we can all play as good as we know so we
can help him win it."
WELL-TIMED BOOST
Garcia gave himself a well-timed boost in his bid to qualify
automatically for Olazabal's team by ending a three-year victory
drought with successive wins on the European Tour in October.
"That was very important," he said of his triumphs at the
Castello Masters and the Andalucia Masters.
"But before those two wins, throughout the whole year, I
felt like I was doing a lot of good things ... and it was
getting better and better. That gave me the confidence to then
end up winning twice.
"The way I played at the U.S. Open (joint seventh), the way
I played at the British Open (joint ninth) and even at the PGA
(Championship) ... were just buildups for my confidence to help
me with my game."
Garcia won the biggest title of his career at the 2008
Players Championship but failed to claim another for three more
years as he struggled with his form and motivation.
He dropped out of the world's top 50, costing him automatic
exemption for the game's biggest events, and was ranked a lowly
78th at the start of last year before he slowly worked his back
up.
Asked what had been the biggest change in his game over the
last year, Garcia replied: "Probably mentally ... because you go
from kind of being a little bit screwed up in the head to really
knowing what you want to do on the course and are willing to be
there.
"Your thought process changes a little bit, so that's
probably made everything else get better. I wouldn't say I am
like how I was at 18 or 19, but I try to enjoy the game as much
as I did then, just try to play it as free-wheeling as I can
play."
Garcia will make his first appearance on the 2012 PGA Tour
when he tees off in Thursday's opening round.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Ian Ransom)