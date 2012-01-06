Jan 6 Lucas Glover's 2012 campaign began
on a bitter note when he pulled out of the PGA Tour's
season-opening Tournament of Champions in Hawaii before the
start of Friday's first round due to a knee injury.
The former U.S. Open winner sprained a ligament in his right
knee while paddleboarding over the weekend and gave himself only
a "50-50" chance of playing this week after withdrawing from
Thursday's pro-am competition.
American Glover, who triumphed in the 2009 U.S. Open at
Bethpage, said his foot caught on the paddleboard as he fell,
with his body tumbling in a different direction. Subsequent
tests showed the ligament sprain.
Glover's premature exit marks the second successive year a
player has had to withdraw from the elite winners-only field due
to an accident in the ocean.
Twelve months ago, defending champion Geoff Ogilvy of
Australia pulled out before the opening round after cutting his
finger on coral while coming out of the water on the Hawaiian
island of Maui.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles, editing by
Tony Jimenez)