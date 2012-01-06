Jan 6 Lucas Glover's 2012 campaign began on a bitter note when he pulled out of the PGA Tour's season-opening Tournament of Champions in Hawaii before the start of Friday's first round due to a knee injury.

The former U.S. Open winner sprained a ligament in his right knee while paddleboarding over the weekend and gave himself only a "50-50" chance of playing this week after withdrawing from Thursday's pro-am competition.

American Glover, who triumphed in the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage, said his foot caught on the paddleboard as he fell, with his body tumbling in a different direction. Subsequent tests showed the ligament sprain.

Glover's premature exit marks the second successive year a player has had to withdraw from the elite winners-only field due to an accident in the ocean.

Twelve months ago, defending champion Geoff Ogilvy of Australia pulled out before the opening round after cutting his finger on coral while coming out of the water on the Hawaiian island of Maui. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles, editing by Tony Jimenez)