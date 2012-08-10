By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 10 Padraig
Harrington on Friday all but ruled out any chance he had of
making the Ryder Cup team as a wildcard pick, based on recent
comments made by European captain Jose Maria Olazabal.
Spaniard Olazabal had told reporters on the eve of the PGA
Championship that Harrington needed to do "really extraordinary
well" over the next three weeks to have any chance of being one
of the two captain's selections.
"There you go. He's obviously got players in mind from
that," Irishman Harrington said after carding a four-over-par 76
in gusting winds in Friday's second round at Kiawah Island. "I
can't do anything about it.
"I missed out on the eight tournaments that guarantee you
world ranking points by not playing well last year. I've played
solid in every event. I couldn't be happier with my form and my
game.
"I would love to have an exceptional week, but there you go
- at least it's clearer in my mind now. I won't be waiting on (a
pick). Obviously I have to do something very good here or next
week."
Harrington has struggled in many tournaments this year,
though he proved he can still compete at the highest level with
a tie for eighth at the Masters and joint fourth at the U.S.
Open.
The 40-year-old Dubliner has appeared in the last six Ryder
Cups and been on four winning teams, including in 2010 when he
was a captain's pick by Colin Montgomerie.
"He has to do really extraordinary well. He's well down the
list," Olazabal, who will announce his captain's picks after the
Johnnie Walker Championship finishes at Gleneagles in Scotland
on Aug. 27, said this week.
"I've played with him a couple of times during this year.
From tee to green, his game has been fairly good, but I think
his putting has let him down this year so far."
GARCIA THREATS
Spaniard Sergio Garcia currently holds the 10th and final
automatic spot in the European standings but faces threats from
players such as Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium and Britain's Ian
Poulter.
"There certainly isn't very much room for a pick for me,"
said Harrington. "Ian Poulter is going to get one and there's
one left.
"Obviously I'm not in the reckoning as it stands, so I have
to do something exceptional. At least it's clear."
Englishman Poulter, a lover of matchplay who has played in
three Ryder Cups, is widely regarded as a likely captain's pick
after flourishing in all three of his appearances for Europe.
"With one pick already basically gone, it leaves very little
options left," said Harrington, a 14-times winner on the
European Tour whose most recent victory came at the 2008 PGA
Championship.
"It has to be a rookie he's thinking of picking, so there
you go.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)