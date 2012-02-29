Feb 29 Triple major champion Padraig
Harrington is to lend financial support to a wheelchair-bound
relative by selling branding space on his golf clothing and
equipment.
Father of three Gerard Byrne, 35, a cousin of Harrington's
wife Caroline, is paralysed from the waist down and has been
told he will never walk again after being involved in a car
accident a few weeks ago.
"This is why I never want to complain again about golf,"
said the 2007 and 2008 British Open winner and 2008 U.S. PGA
champion ahead of this week's Honda Classic in Florida.
"Gerard will need a lot of assistance in his life - a
wheelchair-enabled car, renovations to his home and other
things," he told the Irish Times.
"My sponsors have agreed to allow me to offer all the
branding on my clothing and bag to the highest bidder for three
tournaments in March and April," added Harrington in a reference
to the Houston Open, U.S. Masters and Heritage Classic.
The 40-year-old, who has dropped from third to 87th in the
world rankings in the last three years, has already received
some offers.
"We have a bid of 100,000 euros ($134,200) for the front of
my cap and 50,000 euros for a space on my chest," said six-times
Ryder Cup player Harrington who is without a victory since the
2010 Johor Open in Malaysia.
($1 = 0.7450 euros)
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by John Mehaffey)