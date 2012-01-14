Jan 13 Canada's David Hearn responded in
the best possible way to some good-natured banter from his
compatriots by charging up the second-round leaderboard at the
Sony Open in Hawaii on Friday.
The previous day, fellow Canadian Graham DeLaet had set the
tournament pace with a sizzling seven-under-par 63, and Hearn
knew all about it when he checked his mobile phone messages
after opening with a tidy 66 at Waialae Country Club.
"I got a few texts from some guys saying you're not the top
Canadian, I need to work harder," a smiling Hearn told reporters
after posting another 66 on Friday to briefly hold the outright
lead.
"It's great to see Graham back. He had a tough year last
year with his injury," he added, referring to DeLaet's back
surgery in early January that almost entirely wiped out his 2011
campaign.
"Canadians, like the Australians and all the other countries
around the world, we kind of pull for each other, so it was good
to see him do well yesterday."
Hearn, whose best finish on the PGA Tour was a tie for fifth
at last year's Las Vegas Open, eagled the par-five ninth on
Friday on his way to a share of second place at eight-under 132.
"There's a lot of doglegs out there and I've always been
pretty good off the tee," the 32-year-old said after also
recording four birdies and two bogeys on a breezy day at
Waialae.
"Any golf course where you have to put the ball in play I
tend to do well at. Everything feels pretty good for the most
part. My short game has been really good and my putter has been
really solid."
Hearn, who has triumphed once on the second-tier Nationwide
Tour, grew up just five blocks from the home of ice hockey great
Wayne Gretzky in Brantford, Ontario.
However, he was never tempted to take up Canada's national
sport as a youngster because of his relatively slight frame.
"I didn't really fill out well enough so that decision was
kind of made for me at a young age that I was going to be a
golfer, not a hockey player," Hearn said. "I always knew I'd be
a golfer."
Ironically enough, as a golfer, Hearn got to know Gretzky.
"I was fortunate he had a Nationwide event for three years
in Canada," Hearn recalled. "He ran it in Collingwood, and the
first year that he hosted it, I was his partner for the
tournament.
"He's obviously the greatest at his sport of all time, so it
was pretty much an honour and privilege to play with him at an
event like that. Great guy ... and a lot of fun to be around."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Peter Rutherford)