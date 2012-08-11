By Simon Evans
| KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 10 Northern
Ireland's Michael Hoey was disqualified from the PGA
Championship after Friday's second round for failing to
"recreate his lie" after removing a ball from sand.
Hoey, who was one of only five players to shoot under-par in
the second round with a two-under 70, was eight shots off the
lead at the end of play.
The PGA said the player reported the issue to officials
himself after an incident on the ninth hole of the Ocean Course.
Hoey had fought back well on Friday to make the cut in a
major championship for the first time in his career.
The 33-year-old embedded his ball deeply in a sandy area and
in an effort to identify the ball as his, brushed away sand, as
allowed under the rules.
However, Hoey failed to recreate his lie by replacing the
sand on his ball, as required in the regulations and therefore
should have incurred a two-stroke penalty.
As Hoey did not include the penalty in his score, he is
ruled to have signed for an incorrect scorecard, resulting in
disqualification.
A four-time winner on the European Tour, Hoey stood at
four-over-par having shot a six-over 78 in Thursday's first
round.
(Editing by John O'Brien)