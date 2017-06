PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida, March 3 American Michael Thompson kept his head in gusty winds to win the Honda Classic on Sunday by two shots from Australian Geoff Ogilvy.

In testing, windy conditions, Ogilvy shot an impressive one-under par 69 but the 27-year-old Thompson, the joint overnight leader, held firm for his first win on the PGA Tour, ending with a birdie on the 18th for a 69.

(Editing by Gene Cherry)