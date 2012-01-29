SAN DIEGO Jan 28 John Huh carved out
another memorable chapter in his whirlwind introduction to the
PGA Tour when he surged into contention for the Farmers
Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Saturday.
Playing in only his second event on the U.S. circuit, tour
rookie Huh, who calls himself a Korean-American after spending
about half his life in each country, fired a four-under-par 68
in the third round to end a picture postcard day of dazzling
sunshine on the southern Californian coastline in a tie for
second place.
Huh had never previously competed on either the PGA Tour or
the second-tier Nationwide Tour before earning his playing card
at qualifying school in December and he has relished his
experience this week at Torrey Pines.
"I was really looking forward to playing this event,
especially because they held the (2008) U.S. Open here and I
watched that on TV," Huh told reporters after finishing five
shots off the lead at 13-under 203.
"So I was really trying to enjoy this course, and I have
done pretty well so far."
The 21-year-old mixed seven birdies with three bogeys to
climb up the leaderboard, highighted by monster putts from 45
feet at the second and 35 feet at the 16th.
Asked how he would handle the pressure of being in
contention for the title during Sunday's final round, he
replied: "I'm pretty sure it will give me a lot of pressure
but I'm trying to learn.
"It's my first year on tour, so I'm trying to learn from it
and trying not to throw anything out."
ROOKIE GOALS
The humble Huh, who was born in New York before moving to
South Korea with his parents until the age of 12, did not talk
about winning a title when asked to outline his PGA Tour goals
for 2012.
"I'm trying to make the cut in as many events as I can to
try and keep my card," said Huh, who overhauled KJ Choi to win
the Korean Tour's Shinhan Donghae Open in 2010 by two shots.
"That's it. That's been my first goal ever since I went
through Q school. So if I can do that, I'll be pleased."
Huh looked forward to the fans shouting out for him in
Sunday's final round, though he said he had been frustrated by
the mocking pronunciation of his surname during his schooldays.
"When I was in high school, it was pretty annoying," he
added, referring to incessant chants by his peers of 'Huh, huh,
huh'. "The bad point was people trying to make fun of me a
little bit.
"But it turns out it's going to be good for me on tour. I
know (American player) Boo Weekley has like a 'boo' sound from
the crowd, so I'm trying to bring on that kind of trademark
too."
Huh, who turned professional after spending only two weeks
at University of California-Northridge, hoped to draw on his
morale-boosting Korean Tour victory at Torrey Pines on Sunday.
"That tournament in Korea actually gave me a lot of
confidence, because I didn't really have success over there
before," said the Los Angeles-based professional.
"I had just been making the cut when I played over there.
But that was pretty big, a big tournament for me. I learned a
lot from that and now I'm here."
