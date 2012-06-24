By John Nestor
| CROMWELL, Connecticut, June 24
CROMWELL, Connecticut, June 24 Australian Marc
Leishman fired a final round eight-under-par 62 at the Travelers
Championship on Sunday to clinch his first PGA Tour victory.
Leishman finished with a 14-under 266, a stroke in front of
2010 Travelers winner Bubba Watson and Charley Hoffman, who was
16-under before a double-bogey, bogey finish.
Roland Thatcher needed a birdie at the last to tie but hit
his approach from the fairway into a greenside bunker and
finished with a bogey.
Thatcher finished at 12-under and in a tie for fourth with
Briton Brian Davis, South African Tim Clark and John Rollins.
Sweden's defending champion Fredrik Jacobson finished with a
68 to tie for eighth at 11-under.
