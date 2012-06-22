(Adds quotes)
By John Nestor
CROMWELL, Connecticut, June 21 American David
Mathis shot a hole-in-one on his way to a one-stroke lead after
Thursday's first round of the Travelers Championship.
Mathis started birdie, hole-in-one, birdie and rode that
wave to a round of six-under-par 64 on the TPC River Highlands
layout.
In search of his first PGA Tour victory, Mathis leads a
group of three players, Sweden's defending champion Fredrik
Jacobson, Australian Nathan Green and American Will Claxton, on
65.
The first round featured scorching temperatures near 100
degrees and a hot grouping of major champions with U.S. Open
victor Webb Simpson playing alongside fellow Americans Bubba
Watson and Keegan Bradley.
Masters champion Watson, a winner here in 2010, started his
round with consecutive birdies and the back nine with an eagle
on the par four 10th after holing out from 137 yards.
He finished at four-under 66 along with Simpson, who got to
five under with a birdie at 15 but slipped back with a bogey at
the next.
"It was fun playing with those guys and we just fed off each
other and played a good solid round," Simpson said.
Bradley, winner of the 2011 PGA Championship, finished at
two under.
Mathis followed up his ace with a birdie at the 12th then
had consecutive birdies on 14 and 15. He carded two more birdies
on his back nine, including one on the 9th, to close out his
round.
"I played really solid all day and was hitting a lot of
great shots," Mathis said. "To make a hole-in-one and then the
long birdie on 12, it really got me jump started for the day."
Jacobson got off to a strong start with back-to-back birdies
at the 3rd and 4th. In all, he had six birdies over his first 12
holes including three straight starting at the par three eighth.
Coming off a tie for 15th at the U.S. Open, Jacobson got to
seven under with a birdie at the par four 14th but slipped out
of the lead with a costly double-bogey at the par three 16th
where his tee shot rolled off the back of the green.
A birdie putt at 18 just slid by to keep Jacobson in a tie
for second, but he was far from disappointed with his round.
"I have some good memories here and today my goal was just
to go out and get off to a decent start," Jacobson said. "I had
a few close calls but did make some putts along the way too. I
thought we had that one on 18 but it was still a good day."
