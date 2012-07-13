July 12 American Steve Stricker made a solid start in his quest for a fourth consecutive John Deere Classic title but compatriot Troy Matteson stole the limelight with a blistering 10-under 61 on Thursday in Silvis, Illinois.

Matteson attacked TPC Deer Run with 10 birdies in a flawless opening round, taking a three-shot lead over Ricky Barnes (64) as he looks to add a third PGA title to his resume.

Stricker, who is looking to become just the fifth men's player to win the same tournament in four consecutive years, joined six others in a tie for third after a back nine blitz helped him to a six-under 65.

After an even par front nine with one birdie and one bogey leaving him well off the pace, Stricker powered home with four birdies and an 80-yard hole out for eagle. (Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)