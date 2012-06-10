June 10 Dustin Johnson birdied two of the last three holes for a one-shot victory at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday while Rory McIlroy squandered a shot at winning with an errant tee shot on his final hole.

In just his second tournament back following almost three months out of the game with a back injury, Johnson shot a four-under 66 to finish at nine under 271, one clear of fellow American John Merrick (68), to claim his sixth PGA Tour title.

Ryan Palmer (66), Chad Campbell (68), Australian Nick O'Hern (69) and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III (69) shared third at seven-under 273.

It was another rollercoaster day for world number two McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who arrived at the 18th hole tied for the lead only to send his tee shot into a water hazard and end up with a double-bogey, dropping him to a tie for seventh. (Reporting by Ben Everill in Del Mar, California; Editing by Frank Pingue)