June 28 American Bo Van Pelt weathered hot, hard
and fast conditions best to take a one-shot lead after the
opening day of the AT&T National at Congressional Country Club
in Bethesda Maryland on Thursday.
After Rory McIlroy destroyed the layout in the 2011 US Open,
winning at a record 16-under, grounds staff ensured there would
be no such blowout, with Van Pelt's four-under 67 one of just 22
rounds under par.
Former world number one Fijian Vijay Singh, American Jimmy
Walker and Zimbabwe's Brendan de Jonge share second following
rounds of 68.
Tiger Woods had short game troubles on his way to a one-over
71 but remains in the mix in a tie for 30th.
