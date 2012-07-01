July 1 - Tiger Woods overtook Jack Nicklaus in
second place on the all-time PGA Tour winners list when he won
the AT&T National tournament at the Congressional Country Club
on Sunday.
The former world number one captured the 74th PGA Tour event
of his career when he shot a final round of two-under-par 69 to
finish at eight-under and win by two strokes.
His fellow American Bo Van Pelt closed with a 71 to finish
outright second, one shot clear of Australian Adam Scott, who
charged up the leaderboard with a final round 67.
The overnight leader, Zimbabwe's Brendan de Jonge, fell out
of contention when he finished with a 77.
As the other challengers faded, only Van Pelt kept in touch
with Woods. They went toe-to-toe until a bogey on the 17th hole
handed the momentum to Woods.
The 14-times major winner has now won three PGA Tour events
this season following his victories in the Palmer Invitational
and Memorial Tournament.
The only player with more career titles in Sam Stead, who
won 82 times.
(Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles, California; Editing
by Julian Linden)