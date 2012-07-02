* Woods records 74th PGA Tour victory
* Van Pelt challenge ends on closing three holes
July 1 Tiger Woods overtook Jack Nicklaus in
second place on the all-time PGA Tour winners list when he
captured the AT&T National tournament at the Congressional
Country Club on Sunday.
The former world number one claimed the 74th PGA Tour event
of his career when he shot a final round of two-under-par 69 to
finish at eight-under 276, two strokes clear of the field.
"It feels fantastic. It feels great to get to 74 wins and
obviously pass Jack," Woods told reporters after overcoming an
overnight one-shot deficit to win.
"I've had a pretty good career and to do it at 36, I feel
like I have a lot of years ahead of me. I feel like I've got a
lot more ahead of me."
Woods has won three of his last seven starts, having claimed
the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournament earlier
this season, and while it has been four years since his last
major victory, the world number four believes the next one will
come soon.
"I remember there was a time when people were saying I could
never win again. That was, I think, what, four months ago and
here we are," he said.
"It was just a matter of time. I could see the pieces coming
together.
"(Coach) Sean (Foley) and I were working, and we see what's
coming, and we can see the consistency, and it's just a matter
of time."
Fellow American and playing partner Bo Van Pelt closed with
a 71 to finish alone in second, one shot ahead of Australian
Adam Scott, who charged up the leaderboard with a final round
67.
PRESSURE MOUNTED
The overnight leader, Zimbabwe's Brendan de Jonge, fell out
of contention when he finished with a 77.
As the other challengers faded, only Van Pelt was able to
stay in touch with Woods but as the pressure mounted down the
stretch, bogeys on the closing three holes brought his challenge
to a screeching halt.
A 10-foot birdie putt on the fifth gave Woods his first
outright lead of the tournament but Van Pelt countered with a
birdie on the sixth to draw level.
Woods once again gained the ascendancy with birdie on the
ninth but Van Pelt refused to wilt in the extreme heat, joining
the leader once more when he picked up a shot on the 11th.
Both men traded birdies on the 15th and bogeys on 16 to keep
them locked together on eight-under par but Van Pelt's drive on
the penultimate hole sailed left and trouble ensued.
His approach shot caught a flyer and sailed well over the
green, and despite an impressive flop shot, he was unable to
find the putting surface in three shots and walked off with
another bogey.
His final chance was to hole out from the fringe on 18 to
force a playoff but his effort rolled past the pin and he missed
the par putt to leave Woods celebrating a two-shot margin of
victory.
The only player with more career titles than Woods is Sam
Stead, who won 82 times.
(Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by John
O'Brien)