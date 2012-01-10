Steve Stricker recovered from a surprisingly slow start to clinch his 12th PGA Tour victory by three shots at the season-opening Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Monday.

Five strokes in front going into the final round, Stricker had his lead trimmed to just one early on the front nine before he regained control with five birdies in the last 11 holes.

The American world number six, the highest-ranked player in the elite winners-only field of 27 at the Kapalua Resort, closed with a four-under-par 69 to post a 23-under total of 269.

Britain's Martin Laird birdied five of the last seven holes for a 67 to finish alone in second place.

