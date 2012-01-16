Johnson Wagner of the U.S. drives off the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

American Johnson Wagner won his third PGA Tour title by two shots after shaking off a tightly-bunched pack of pursuers at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday.

Two strokes off the pace going into the final round at a breezy Waialae Country Club, Wagner played error-free golf over the back nine to close with a three-under-par 67.

The 31-year-old Texan recorded two birdies after the turn to post a 13-under total of 267 in the PGA Tour's first full-field event of the season.

Harrison Frazar, one of six players who held at least a share of the lead in the final round, carded a 67 to tie for second with fellow Americans Sean O'Hair (67) and Charles Howell III (69) and Swede Carl Pettersson (67).

