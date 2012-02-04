Spencer Levin of U.S. tees off on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Scott A. Miller/Files

Little-known American Spencer Levin eagled the par-four 17th on his way to a commanding six-shot lead in the unfinished second round of the frost-delayed Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday.

In pursuit of his first victory on the PGA Tour, Levin fired a flawless eight-under-par 63 at the TPC Scottsdale to post a 14-under total of 128.

The 27-year-old holed out from a greenside bunker to eagle the driveable 17th and then parred the last to finish six ahead of compatriots John Huh (66) and world number six Webb Simpson(69).

American Kyle Stanley, agonisingly beaten in a playoff for the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego on Sunday, was a further stroke back at seven-under after also carding a 66.

However, 34 players were yet to complete the second round when play was halted in fading light, among them American Harrison Frazar who was at 11-under overall with three holes remaining.

It was an extra long day for Levin, who had to complete three holes from the opening round on Friday morning before setting off for round two.

He was delighted with his form, especially after struggling on the practice range before the start of the tournament.

WEIRD FEELING

"It's kind of weird," Levin told reporters after covering his back nine in five-under 31. "Yesterday on the range before I teed off, I didn't feel good about my swing at all. I was hitting it all over the range, and I bogeyed my first hole.

"And I told my caddie going to the next tee: 'This might be a nine-hole week here.' Shows you how crazy this game is, I guess. After that I just started playing good, simple as that."

Asked what had been the key to his 65-63 start, Levin replied: "I've been putting really well, and if you're going to shoot a low round you've got to putt good.

"I'm just going to try and stay as aggressive as I can the next two days. If you're playing well, chances are someone else is, too," added Levin, whose best PGA Tour finish was second place at last year's Mayakoba Golf Classic.

First-round leaders Ryan Palmer and Jason Dufner carded 72s to finish at six-under, alongside fellow Americans Bubba Watson, Ben Crane, Bo Van Pelt and Derek Lamely.

Phil Mickelson, winner of the Phoenix Open in 1996 and 2005, was at four-under, a four-birdie 70 putting him level with playing partners Dustin Johnson (70) and Rickie Fowler (69).

The cut was projected to fall at even-par 142 with former major winners Davis Love III, Yang Yong-eun and Angel Cabrera among those likely to miss out.

Following two consecutive mornings of one-hour frost delays, there is a chance the tournament could spill over into a Monday finish, just like last year's edition which was won by American Mark Wilson in a playoff with Dufner.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry and Ian Ransom)