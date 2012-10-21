United States Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III and Jim Furyk both carded a four-under 66 to share a two-shot lead after the third round of the McGladrey Classic at Sea Island, Georgia on Saturday.

Love, the tournament host, birdied his final hole to get to 13-under and join Furyk, one of his Ryder Cup captain's picks, who enjoyed a bogey free afternoon.

Furyk, a 16-times winner on the PGA Tour, has had a year of golfing heartache, losing to Luke Donald in a playoff at the Transitions Championship, blowing a late lead at the U.S. Open to Webb Simpson and coughing up a hefty final hole lead at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational to Keegan Bradley.

The misery continued at last month's Ryder Cup when Furyk stumbled late against Spain's Sergio Garcia as the Europeans complete a stunning comeback.

Furyk said nothing he could do in the remainder of the year would have any impact on his disappointments in 2012.

"It's an opportunity for me to go out and win a golf tournament, and I'm not trying to make up for the rest of the year," Furyk told reporters.

"We talked about that earlier in the year. You said what if you had an opportunity to win, would it make up for anything?

"I said I just wouldn't look at it that way. What happened happened. It's over with. I can't change it. I'm never going to feel good about what happened, but it's done with."

Courtesy of his 20 career PGA Tour wins, the 48-year-old Love is a life member on Tour but is looking for his first title since 2008.

A 21st win would move him into a tie for 29th place on the all-time wins list with Willie Macfarlane, Lanny Wadkins, Craig Wood and James Barnes.

Love admitted to having mixed feelings heading into Sunday battling for the lead with Furyk.

"It's nice to win, no matter what," Love told reporters. "But I know to be able to cap off (with a win) would make the year feel a lot better to him.

"I hope I'm not impeding that but I'd love to keep him from it. We're both very competitive. We stay competitive no matter what the situation is.

"That's why I picked him for the Ryder Cup team. He competes hard every time he goes out there and he gives you everything he's got.

"I think a win would mean a lot to both of us."

Trailing the leading duo two shots back at 11-under are American D.J. Trahan (66) and overnight leader Arjun Atwal (69) of India. Tour rookie Bud Cauley (68) is one shot further adrift alone in fifth.

South African Rory Sabbatini (67), Australian Mathew Goggin (68) along with Americans Will Claxton (65), Charles Howell III (67) and defending champion Ben Crane, who returned a sizzling course record tying eight-under 62, sit four off the pace on nine-under.

(Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; benjamin.everill@gmail.com; Editing by Peter Rutherford/Steve Keating)