Phil Mickelson of the U.S. pumps his fist after a birdie on the 14th hole during the first round of the Deutsche Bank Championship in Norton, Massachusetts August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

NORTON, Massachusetts American Phil Mickelson made an electric start to the Deutsche Bank Championship on Friday reaching the turn at TPC Boston at seven-under par.

The British Open champion, starting on the 10th tee, birdied every hole except the par-four 12th and 13th as he took just 28 strokes on his opening nine holes of the tournament.

Mickelson, the world number three, was grouped with Adam Scott and Tiger Woods, ranked second and first in the world and he set the perfect tone with a 19 foot putt for birdie on his first hole.

The left-hander's faultless golf gave him a five stroke advantage over Woods by the turn and his closest challenger in the early groups was Harris English who was four under after his opening nine holes. (Editing by Steve Keating)