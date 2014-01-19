American Patrick Reed moved closer to his second victory on the PGA Tour in record style after stretching his lead to a commanding seven shots in Saturday's third round of the $5.7 million Humana Challenge at La Quinta, California.

Two strokes ahead overnight, Reed again took advantage of ideal scoring conditions with superb iron play and brilliant putting as he fired a nine-under-par 63 on the Nicklaus Private course, one of three venues hosting the pro-am event.

With barely a whisper of wind in bright desert sunshine, the burly 23-year-old piled up eight birdies, an eagle at the 16th and a bogey on the easiest of the three courses to post a PGA Tour record low, with regard to par, of 27-under 189.

"Just keeping everything in play and when I am doing that my iron play right now is good enough that I'm giving myself a lot of good chances to get birdie," Reed told Golf Channel.

"My putter is hot and when the putter is hot, you're going to go low. It doesn't matter how far I am (from the hole), I feel I am going to make it."

Reed shot a 63 for a third successive day and eclipsed the previous mark of 25 under held by fellow Americans Steve Stricker (2010 John Deere Classic), Pat Perez (2009 Bob Hope Classic) and Gay Brewer (1967 Pensacola Open).

Stricker's aggregate of 188 remains the record low total on the PGA Tour after 54 holes, his scores of 60, 66 and 62 having been carded on the par-71 layout at the TPC Deere Run.

While Reed was delighted to establish a new 54-hole mark on the U.S. circuit, he was happier to set his sights on longer-term objectives.

"I would rather set 72-hole records and year-end records," said Reed, who won his first PGA Tour title at last year's Wyndham Championship where he beat rookie sensation Jordan Spieth in a playoff.

"It's always good to have 54-hole leads, especially with the one that we have right now, but we still have a lot of work to do over 18 holes tomorrow to get it done.

"I plan on going out and trying to beat the whole field, make my lead not only bigger but also try to get that 62. I've had three days where I've had a chance to get a 62 but I keep walking away with a 63."

NEAR-PERFECT WEATHER

Reed ended another day of near-perfect weather in the California desert seven strokes in front of fellow Americans Brendon Todd (68) and 2007 champion Charley Hoffman (66), with James Driscoll (66) a further stroke back at 19 under.

Former world number one Nick Faldo, in his role as lead golf analyst on television for Golf Channel, said bluntly of Reed's position: "This tournament is in his pocket. It's totally his to win or lose now."

American Bill Haas, who won the first of his five PGA Tour titles at this event in 2010, agreed after carding a 67 to sit a distant nine strokes off the pace, in a tie for fifth place.

Asked to assess his chances of pulling off a come-from-behind victory on Sunday, Haas smiled: "Not much. Obviously Pat's playing really exceptional golf. Outside of Patrick, it's a pretty good tournament."

Reed, bidding to become only the second wire-to-wire winner at the event, stretched his overnight lead to five shots with birdies at the 10th, 13th and 14th after starting his round on the back nine.

He then eagled the par-five 16th to surge seven strokes in front at 23 under before reaching the turn in five-under 31.

Reed picked up further shots at the first and fourth before surprisingly bogeying the fifth, where he missed the fairway off the tee and overhit the green with an eight-iron approach.

However, he immediately recovered with successive birdies after hitting a superb approach to two feet at the sixth and rolling in a putt from just off the green at the par-three seventh.

Though Reed failed to birdie the par-five eighth after missing the green to the left with his second shot, he signed off with another birdie at the par-four ninth, where his approach ended up just four feet from the flagstick.

The third-round cut fell at nine-under 207, with defending champion Brian Gay and former major winners Davis Toms, Lucas Glover, Geoff Ogilvy and Trevor Immelman among those failing to advance.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)