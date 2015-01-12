KAPALUA, Hawaii Hideki Matsuyama, helped by three consecutive birdies on the back nine, moved one step closer to his second PGA Tour victory by surging into a tie for the lead at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Japanese produced near-flawless golf as he fired a seven-under-par 66 in the third round on the hilly Plantation Course at the Kapalua Resort.

Matsuyama, who clinched his maiden PGA Tour win at last year's Memorial Tournament, signed off with his eighth birdie of the day at the par-five 18th to post a 17-under total of 202 in the elite winners-only event.

That put him level with American Jimmy Walker, a three-times champion on the U.S. circuit last season who briefly led by two shots on Sunday before losing momentum over the closing stretch on the way to a 67.

South Korea's Bae Sang-moon, one of four players tied for the lead overnight, was a further stroke back at 15 under after returning a 69, ending the third round tied with American Patrick Reed (68).

