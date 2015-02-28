Feb 28, 2015; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; Padraig Harrington tees off on the 8th hole during the second round of the Honda Classic at PGA National GC Champion Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Ireland's Padraig Harrington held the lead at the end of the delayed second round of the Honda Classic on Saturday after shooting a four-under-par round of 66 at PGA National.

The 43-year-old is seven-under for the tournament at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, giving him a stroke lead over American Patrick Reed, who posted two rounds of 67.

But Harrington will be sorely disappointed to have ended his round with bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes.

Harrington, a three-time major championship winner, has slumped to 297th in the world rankings and has not won on either the PGA Tour or the European Tour since 2008.

He has shown some signs of recapturing his form of late and won the Indonesia Open, on the Asian Tour, in December.

"Obviously I want to be at the top of the leaderboard and I want to be trying to win tournaments. Five tournaments ago, I won, so it's not like it's an alien feeling for me," said Harrington.

"I think I'm in a good place that I can deliver more performances like this. So I'm not panicked about going out and it all having to happen this weekend."

The second round was completed on Saturday after rain delays on Friday and the players will be straight back in action in the third round later on Saturday.

Britain's Ian Poulter's impressive 64 moved him to within two strokes of Harrington and level with American Brendan Steele.

Another British player, former Honda winner Luke Donald, shot a 67 to move three strokes off the lead.

World number one Rory McIlroy, who completed his second round on Friday and ended seven-over for the tournament, missed the cut.

Joining the Northern Irishman with a weekend off were Britain's Justin Rose, Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell, South Africans Ernie Els, Charl Schwartzel and Retief Goosen and Canadian Graham DeLaet.

Americans Keegan Bradley, Zach Johnson and Harris English also packed their bags early.

(Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami, editing by Gene Cherry)