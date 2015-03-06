Sanchez, Giroud send Arsenal up to fifth
Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud were on target as Arsenal won 2-0 at Southampton on Wednesday to move up to fifth in the Premier League and fuel their hopes of a late push for the top four.
American J.B. Holmes began and ended his day with ugly sixes but produced some excellent golf in between to establish a two-shot lead after the second round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship in Miami on Friday.
Four strokes in front overnight after opening with a blistering 10-under-par 62 on the daunting Blue Monster course, Holmes followed with a one-over 73 to retain control of the elite World Golf Championships (WGC) event.
With danger and plenty of water lurking at almost every corner of the firm and fast-running layout, Holmes mixed five birdies with four bogeys and a double at the par-four 18th to post a nine-under total of 135.
Fellow American Ryan Moore was alone at seven under after carding a 71 with Australian Adam Scott, who is using a conventional short putter this week for the first time in four years, a further stroke back after shooting a 68.
World number one Rory McIlroy, whose frustrations boiled over at the par-five eighth when he hurled his three-iron into a pond, re-grouped over the closing stretch to shoot a 70 and end the day in a tie for 11th, eight strokes off the pace.
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has returned to training after recovering from injuries sustained during last month's attack on the team bus prior to their Champions League quarter-final tie against AS Monaco.