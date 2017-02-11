February 10, 2017; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Jordan Spieth acknowledges the crowd on the 11th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth delivered a putting masterclass on the way to setting the clubhouse lead in the weather-hit Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Friday before second-round play was suspended due to thick fog on the Monterey Peninsula in California.

The world number six fired a seven-under-par 65 at Spyglass Hill, one of three venues being used for this week's PGA Tour event, to post a 10-under total of 133 before play was halted with only 33 players back in the clubhouse.

Derek Fathauer was also at 10 under but had one hole to play at Pebble Beach while Australian world number one Jason Day was at nine-under with six holes remaining at Spyglass Hill.

Organisers were trying to get the tournament back on track after the opening round, which suspended on Thursday because of heavy rain, was finally completed mid-morning on Friday.

However, fog then delayed the scheduled start of round two before later forcing play to be suspended for the day at 4:21 p.m. PST (2121 GMT). The second round is scheduled to resume at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, with sunny weather forecast for the rest of the weekend.

