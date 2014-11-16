Jason Bohn maintained ice-cool composure in tricky scoring conditions and took advantage of an erratic finish by Shawn Stefani to lead by one shot after the third round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Mexico on Saturday.

In pursuit of his third career victory on the PGA Tour, American Bohn ground out a four-under-par 67 after contending with heavy downpours on a saturated El Camaleon course at the ocean resort of Playa del Carmen.

Though the 41-year-old Bohn ran up a three-putt bogey at the last to post a 15-under total of 198, he ended the day one ahead of his compatriot and playing partner Stefani, who closed bogey-bogey-birdie for a 68.

American Charley Hoffman (67) and Germany's Alex Cejka (68) were a further two shots back at 12 under while overnight leader Michael Putnam plummeted into a tie for 26th at six under after struggling to a 77.

Cejka, a four-times winner on the European Tour who is seeking his first victory on the PGA Tour, said the rain-soaked third round had been a test of endurance.

"It was a grinding day for all of us," the 43-year-old German told Golf Channel. "It was raining on and off basically the whole round and I was just trying to keep it in play, trying to make putts.

"In conditions like this, you have to suck it up and you have to keep grinding until it's over."

Bohn, who had been one off the pace heading into the third round, forged one stroke clear as he mixed four birdies with a bogey to reach the turn in three-under 33.

He picked up another shot at the par-three 10th to briefly double his advantage at 15 under before Stefani cut the deficit to one with a birdie at the 11th.

Both players birdied the 13th for Bohn to remain a stroke in front but Stefani fell back with bogeys at the 16th, where his approach ended up in a greenside bunker, and the 17th, where his tee shot sailed out-of-bounds.

Bohn surprisingly bogeyed the par-four 18th, after reaching the green in two, while Stefani birdied the hole to benefit from a two-shot swing.

