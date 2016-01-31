January 30, 2016; La Jolla, CA, USA; Scott Brown reacts after a missed putt on the seventeenth hole green during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY...

LA JOLLA, California American Scott Brown and South Korean K.J. Choi share the lead after the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday.

Choi birdied the par-five 18th to shoot even-par 72 and join Brown (70) at nine-under-207, one shot ahead of Jimmy Walker and Gary Woodland at Torrey Pines in southern California. Choi, winless on the PGA Tour since 2011, is chasing his ninth tour title, while Brown has one career win.

Twenty-three players are bunched within four shots on a packed leaderboard.

