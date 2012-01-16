Jan 15 American Johnson Wagner won his third PGA Tour title by two shots after shaking off a tightly-bunched pack of pursuers at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday.

Two strokes off the pace going into the final round at a breezy Waialae Country Club, Wagner played error-free golf over the back nine to close with a three-under-par 67.

The 31-year-old Texan recorded two birdies after the turn to post a 13-under total of 267 in the PGA Tour's first full-field event of the season.

Harrison Frazar, one of six players who held at least a share of the lead in the final round, carded a 67 to tie for second with fellow Americans Sean O'Hair (67) and Charles Howell III (69) and Swede Carl Pettersson (67).