Jan 20 Boosted by extra work spent on his
putting last week, Ben Crane fired a sparkling nine-under-par 63
to surge into a tie for the early second-round lead in the
Humana Challenge at La Quinta, California on Friday.
The 35-year-old American birdied two of his last four holes
on the Palmer Private course at PGA West, one of three venues
hosting the pro-am celebrity event, to post a 16-under total of
128.
That put him level with compatriot David Toms, who carded a
six-birdie 65 on the Nicklaus Private course on another
sun-splashed day in the California desert.
PGA Tour rookie Harris English was a further three strokes
back after shooting a best-of-the-week 62 on the Nicklaus
layout, alongside fellow American Chris Kirk (63) and Colombian
Camilo Villegas (68).
Crane, who won his fourth PGA Tour title at last year's
McGladrey Classic, was delighted with the score after making a
few tweaks to his game since the end of last season.
"We made a couple of little adjustments with my swing, a
couple of alignment things, and it's just kind of freed me up
with the full swing and I feel great," Crane told reporters.
"And then my putting coach came in last week and we worked
on seeing the line and hitting my line with the putting and I
was able to do that.
"I putted extremely well today and made a lot of those nice
five, six-footers. I made a good eight-footer on my 10th hole to
keep the round going. It was just one of those special days you
have as a golfer."
While most of the players in the 144-strong field were well
under par after two rounds in ideal weather conditions, twice
champion Phil Mickelson was a distant 15 strokes off the pace.
Making his first appearance of the year on the PGA Tour, the
American world number 15 carded an up-and-down 69 to finish at
one under.
Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas, who won last year's title in a
playoff with Americans Bill Haas and Gary Woodland, was one
stroke better after returning a level 72 at LaQuinta Country
Club.
American world number eight Dustin Johnson, the
highest-ranked player in the field, withdrew from the tournament
midway through Friday's second round due to a lower back injury.
