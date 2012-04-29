April 29 American Jason Dufner clinched his first PGA Tour title with a nail-biting playoff victory over veteran South African Ernie Els at the New Orleans Classic in Avondale, Louisiana, on Sunday.

The laid-back journeyman, a runner-up three times on the U.S. circuit, sealed the win with a two-putt birdie on the second extra hole at the TPC Louisiana, the par-five 18th.

Both players had good birdie chances at the first extra hole, also the 18th, but Dufner missed his attempt there from seven feet and Els from six feet.

The duo had finished the regulation 72 holes on 19-under-par 269, Els eagling the seventh on his way to a five-under 67 and Dufner narrowly missing a 10-foot birdie putt at the last to close with a 70.

Britain's Luke Donald fired a 67 to finish alone in third at 17 under and will regain the number one spot from Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy when the official rankings are issued on Monday. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)