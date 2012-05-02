May 2 World number two Rory McIlroy and
third-ranked Lee Westwood head a strong field assembled for this
week's Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at
a venue that typically produces elite winners.
The list of former champions includes Vijay Singh (2005),
Jim Furyk (2006), Tiger Woods (2007), McIlroy (2010) who is
eager to be back at the course where he clinched his maiden PGA
Tour victory.
"It's always nice to come back to somewhere where you've had
success at," the mop-haired U.S. Open champion told reporters at
Quail Hollow Club on Wednesday.
"I've got great memories of this course and of this
tournament from 2010. I've played some great golf here and
played not so great golf here last year, but I'm looking forward
just to get back out on the course."
The Northern Irishman, already acknowledged as an
extraordinary talent, stunned the golfing world with his victory
at Quail Hollow where he closed with a course record
10-under-par 62 to blow away a top-quality field by four shots.
"It was nice to get that first win in the United States, the
second win of my career," he recalled. "A lot of European
players come over here and struggle to win, so to come over here
and get a win early was nice.
"It gave me the confidence to know if I came over here a
little bit more that I did have good chances of winning
tournaments here."
McIlroy has since won his first major title with an
eight-stroke triumph in last year's U.S. Open but he faces a
tough field this week which also includes world number five
Hunter Mahan, seventh-ranked Woods and 10th-ranked Phil
Mickelson.
"This is one of our best regular Tour events that we have,"
said American left-hander Mickelson. "It's one of the best
courses tee to green I think we play all year and it's really a
fun tournament for us.
"When this tournament came into existence, it was done
right, right from the beginning, and so it didn't really need to
evolve too much. A lot of the members here are members at
Augusta (National).
"They know how the greatest tournament in the world (the
Masters) is run. They implemented a lot of those subtleties and
nuances into this tournament right from day one, and it's every
bit as good from day one as it is today."
WOODS SPOTLIGHT
Woods will certainly command much of the attention this week
as he returns to the PGA Tour for the first time since tying for
40th at the Masters where he completed his worst performance as
a professional.
The former world number one failed to break 72 in any of his
four rounds but believes he has solved the ball-striking
problems which plagued him at Augusta National.
"At the Masters, I was kind of struggling with my
ball-striking a little bit," Woods said earlier this week.
"(Swing coach) Sean (Foley) and I fixed it. It had to do
with my posture. My setup wasn't quite right, as well as my
takeaway so we worked on that. I just needed to do hundreds of
(repetitions).
"I'm getting dialed in."
Woods, a 14-times major champion, took a week off after the
April 5-8 Masters and has since spent the past fortnight working
on his game.
Having ended a two-and-a-half-year title drought on the PGA
Tour by winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, he
likes his prospects of securing another victory this week.
"If I can do the things that we've been working on, and get
my posture and my takeaway dialed in, then yes, I have a good
chance," said Woods.
Former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover will launch his title
defense at Quail Hollow in Thursday's opening round.
Glover, who beat Jonathan Byrd in a playoff for last year's
Wells Fargo Championship, has been grouped with fellow American
Kyle Stanley and Britain's Westwood.
