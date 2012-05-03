May 3 While Tiger Woods prepared for a late
teeoff, Rickie Fowler birdied three of the last four holes to
surge into a share of the early lead in Thursday's opening round
of the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The 23-year-old Fowler took advantage of ideal scoring
conditions at Quail Hollow Club, firing a six-under-par 66 to
finish level with fellow Americans DA Points and Patrick Reed,
Australian John Senden and Britain's Brian Davis.
Zimbabwe's Brendon de Jonge sank a 35-foot birdie putt on
his final hole, the par-four ninth, for a 67 to sit one stroke
off the pace with Americans Billy Mayfair and Brian Harman.
Fowler, one of the most exciting prospects in the game who
has yet to win his first PGA Tour title, set his round alight by
rolling in an eagle putt from 12 feet at the par-five seventh.
He went on to birdie the eighth, 15th, 16th and the par-four
last to set the tournament pace.
"I actually played pretty solid the first six holes, just
couldn't get a putt to go in," Fowler told reporters. Every putt
I had that was uphill I left short, and I had two quick downhill
putts ... one broke off, one stayed just outside.
"(On seven) I finally got a putt to go in and it kind of
went on from there. I feel like I'm comfortable off the tee
here, and I seem to hit a lot of good iron shots here.
"On these greens, if you can get it into the right section
... and get things going, you can put up a round like I did
today."
While Fowler made a storming start at Quail Hollow,
four-times major champion Phil Mickelson was briefly derailed by
a triple-bogey at the par-four fourth where he hit his tee shot
out of bounds.
"I played pretty well today and hit a lot of greens but made
one mistake with the triple there," left-hander Mickelson said
after opening with a five-birdie 71. "That was a really poor tee
shot.
"Fortunately I came back to shoot one under. I'll try and
come out tomorrow and shoot something in the mid-60s and get
into the weekend ... if I can get a hot round, I'll get right in
it."
Mickelson ended the day level with British world number
three Lee Westwood while 2009 U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover
launched his title defence with a 72.
Former world number one Woods, winner here in 2007, and U.S.
Open champion Rory McIlroy, who clinched his first PGA Tour
title at the 2010 Wells Fargo Championship, were among the day's
late starters.
