May 20 American Jason Dufner holed a 25-foot
birdie putt at the last hole to win his second PGA Tour title in
three weeks with a dramatic one-shot victory at the Byron Nelson
Championship in Irving, Texas on Sunday.
Dufner, who made his breakthrough on the circuit at last
month's New Orleans Classic, pumped his right fist in
celebration as his ball dropped into the cup for a
three-under-par 67.
That gave him an 11-under total of 269 at the TPC Four
Seasons Resort Las Colinas, one better than compatriot Dicky
Pride, who had drained a 22-foot par putt on the 18th green
moments earlier for a matching 67.
JJ Henry, who had led by one shot with two holes to play,
had to settle for a share of third at nine under after closing
with a 68. Henry finished level with fellow American Joe Durant
(65), Australian Marc Leishman (66) and Swede Jonas Blixt (66).
