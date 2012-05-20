May 20 American Jason Dufner holed a 25-foot birdie putt at the last hole to win his second PGA Tour title in three weeks with a dramatic one-shot victory at the Byron Nelson Championship in Irving, Texas on Sunday.

Dufner, who made his breakthrough on the circuit at last month's New Orleans Classic, pumped his right fist in celebration as his ball dropped into the cup for a three-under-par 67.

That gave him an 11-under total of 269 at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas, one better than compatriot Dicky Pride, who had drained a 22-foot par putt on the 18th green moments earlier for a matching 67.

JJ Henry, who had led by one shot with two holes to play, had to settle for a share of third at nine under after closing with a 68. Henry finished level with fellow American Joe Durant (65), Australian Marc Leishman (66) and Swede Jonas Blixt (66). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Julian Linden)