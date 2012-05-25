May 25 In-form Jason Dufner remained on track
for a third PGA Tour victory in four weeks by surging into an
early four-shot lead in Friday's second round of the Colonial
Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas.
The laid-back American, who won his second title on the U.S.
circuit at the Byron Nelson Championship on Sunday, fired a
flawless six-under-par 64 on another hot and breezy day at the
iconic Colonial Country Club.
"I just feel really comfortable with my game," Dufner told
reporters after reaching 27 of 36 greens in regulation over the
first two rounds.
"I've said it now for a couple of months, when I step on to
the first tee I feel like I'm going to play a good round of
golf. That's a nice way to play golf. It's a comfortable way to
play golf."
Dufner covered his last nine holes in a sizzling four-under
31 to post an 11-under total of 129, four better than compatriot
Bo Van Pelt (64).
Fellow American Tom Gillis (69) was a further stroke back at
six under while first-round leader Zach Johnson, who had opened
with a 64, was among the day's late starters.
Dufner, who needed 164 PGA Tour starts before clinching his
maiden victory at the New Orleans Classic four weeks ago,
continued where he left off on Thursday after shooting a 65.
A stroke behind the pacesetting Johnson overnight, the
35-year-old birdied the 13th and 17th to take over at the top
after teeing off at the par-four 10th.
Dufner then picked up further shots at the first, second,
third and fifth, where he rolled in an 18-foot putt, to cement
his status as the hottest player in the game.
Rickie Fowler, who clinched his maiden PGA Tour victory at
the Wells Fargo Championship three weeks ago, summed up Dufner's
dominance after playing with his fellow American in the first
two rounds at Colonial.
"We're going to have to play catch-up this weekend," smiled
Fowler after shooting a second successive 68 to finish seven
strokes behind Dufner.
The cut was projected to fall at two-over 142 with former
PGA Tour winners J.J. Henry, Johnson Wagner and Kyle Stanley,
plus exciting Japanese talent Ryo Ishikawa, among those likely
to miss out.
