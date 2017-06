DUBLIN, Ohio, June 3 Tiger Woods spectacularly overhauled a fading Spencer Levin and a charging Rory Sabbatini with a few moments of magic to win his 73rd PGA Tour title at the Memorial tournament on Sunday.

Woods birdied three of the last four holes for a five-under-par 67 and a nine-under total of 279, moving past tournament host Jack Nicklaus into outright second place in the all-time standings for career victories on the U.S. circuit. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Dublin, Ohio; Editing by Julian Linden)