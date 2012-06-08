June 7 John Merrick bogeyed the 18th hole to
fall into a tie with fellow American Jeff Maggert for the lead
after Thursday's opening round of the St. Jude Classic at TPC
Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Merrick and 2006 tournament winner Maggert registered
four-under-par 66s on a day that grew increasingly windy and
featured a crowded leaderboard with 15 players within two
strokes of the leaders.
Tied for third at 67 were Americans Jeff Overton and J.J.
Henry, along with India's Arjun Atwal and Noh Seung-yul of South
Korea.
U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, trying
to make the cut for the first time in four tournaments, was
among 11 players bunched at 68.
Others posting two-under-par rounds included U.S. Davis Cup
captain Davis Love III and his fellow former major winners Lee
Janzen, Padraig Harrington and Yang Yong-eun.
John Daly, a former resident at the Southwind course and
another former major winner, also posted a 68 but stood out from
the crowd with a bright orange shirt and wildly patterned brown
pants.
(Reporting By Larry Fine in New York, editing by Nick
Mulvenney)