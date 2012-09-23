(Adds detail)

* Snedeker holds off Moore to triumph at East Lake

* Also lands $10 million pay-day with FedExCup title

By Mark Lamport-Stokes

ATLANTA, Sept 23 Brandt Snedeker held off a late charge by fellow American Ryan Moore to win the season-ending Tour Championship by three shots on Sunday, along with FedExCup honours and the eye-popping $10 million bonus.

Tied for the lead overnight with Britain's Justin Rose in the PGA Tour's final playoff event, Snedeker birdied three of the last six holes to clinch his fourth title on the U.S. circuit and his second of the year.

Snedeker, one of five players who came into this week knowing that victory would automatically secure him the playoff crown, signed off with a two-under-par 68 on a sun-splashed day at East Lake Golf Club for a 10-under total of 270.

After chipping in from just off the green at the 17th for his fifth birdie of the day, the 31-year-old could afford the luxury of a bogey at the tricky par-three 18th where his tee shot sailed long into a grandstand.

Englishman Rose, playing with Snedeker in the final pairing, finished alone in second after closing with a 71.

Moore, who had surged into a tie for the lead with three holes to play, bogeyed 16, 17 and the last for a 70 to tie for third at six under with Britain's Luke Donald (67).

World number one Rory McIlroy and second-ranked Tiger Woods, who like Snedeker had victory in their sights to complete the FedExCup 'double', finished poorly.

Northern Irishman McIlroy, winner of the two previous playoff events, hit only two of 14 fairways on the way to a 74 and a share of 10th place.

Woods, who has twice landed FedExCup honours, closed with a 72 to finish joint eighth at two under. (Editing by Ed Osmond)