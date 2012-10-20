Oct 20 United States Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III and Jim Furyk both carded a four-under 66 to share a two-shot lead after the third round of the McGladrey Classic at Sea Island, Georgia on Saturday.

Love, the tournament host, birdie his final hole to get to 13-under and join Furyk, one of his Ryder Cup captain's picks, who enjoyed a bogey free afternoon.

Furyk, a 16-time winner on the PGA Tour, has had a year of golfing heartache, losing to Luke Donald in a playoff at the Transitions Championship, blowing a late lead at the U.S. Open to Webb Simpson and coughing up a hefty final hole lead at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational to Keegan Bradley.

The misery continued at last month's Ryder Cup when Furyk stumbled late against Spain's Sergio Garcia to help the European's complete a stunning comeback.

Love, a 20-time winner on PGA Tour is looking for his first title since 2008.

Lurking just two shots back at 11-under are American D.J. Trahan (66) and overnight leader Arjun Atwal (69) of India.

American PGA Tour rookie Bud Cauley (68) is one shot further adrift alone in fifth.

South African Rory Sabbatini (67), Australian Mathew Goggin (68) along with Americans Will Claxton (65), Charles Howell III (67) and defending champion Ben Crane, who returned a sizzling eight-under 62, sit four off the pace on nine-under. (Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; editing by Steve Keating in Toronto,)