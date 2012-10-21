Oct 21 American Tommy Gainey clinched his first PGA Tour victory by one shot with a storming 10-under-par 60 in Sunday's final round of the McGladrey Classic at Sea Island, Georgia.

A distant seven strokes off the pace going into the last day of the penultimate Fall Series event, Gainey flirted with golf's magical number of 59 as he posted a 16-under total of 264 on the Seaside Course.

The 37-year-old, who had recorded just one top-10 in his previous 30 starts on the 2012 PGA Tour, piled up eight birdies and an eagle to finish a stroke in front of compatriot David Toms (63).

Jim Furyk, co-leader overnight with United States Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III, needed a birdie at the par-four last to force a playoff but he bogeyed the hole for a 69 to finish alone in third place at 14 under.

Tournament host Love was a further two strokes back after closing with a 71, level with compatriot D.J. Trahan (69) and Zimbabwe's Brendon de Jonge (65).