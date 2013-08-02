AKRON, Ohio Aug 2 While Tiger Woods made an explosive birdie-eagle-birdie start to move two strokes clear in Friday's second round at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, defending champion Keegan Bradley seized the clubhouse lead.

American Bradley, who triumphed by one shot at Firestone Country Club last year after closing with a superb six-under-par 64, maintained his bid for a fourth career victory on the PGA Tour by shooting a 68.

On a warm but breezy day, Bradley birdied four of his first 11 holes before running up two bogeys over the closing stretch to post a six-under total of 134.

That left him a stroke in front of compatriot Bill Haas, who also carded a 68 despite not striking the ball at his very best.

PGA Tour veteran Jim Furyk and England's former world number one Luke Donald were level at four under after returning matching 69s but most eyes were firmly focused on the fast-starting Woods who has always relished playing at Firestone.

Winner here a record seven times in the elite World Golf Championships (WGC) event, Woods knocked in a three-footer to birdie the par-four first before draining a 20-foot eagle putt at the par-five second.

The world number one, who has won a season-high four times on the PGA Tour, then rolled in a 12-footer at the par-four third to forge two ahead of the chasing pack in a field of 73 players.

Though Bradley was delighted with his own position heading into the weekend, he was wary of the pre-tournament favourite.

"Those first couple holes out there are definitely birdie holes, so I'd expect him to do that," Bradley said of the sizzling start made by Woods. "I hope he doesn't go too low, but I'm in a good spot going into the weekend regardless.

"My game feels really sharp right now. Everything that I've done this week so far has felt really good, putting, driving the ball, irons. I haven't gotten the most out of both my rounds, so hopefully tomorrow I can do that.

"This time of year my game always kind of comes around, and I start to play better," added Bradley, who clinched his first major title at the 2011 PGA Championship.

HAPPY HAAS

Haas, who won his fifth PGA Tour title at the AT&T National in June, was happy enough with his 67-68 start on the challenging, 7,400-yard South Course at Firestone.

"Pretty solid ball striking, maybe not ideal, but good enough, and just pretty consistent," he said. "I'm not striking it great, but when I've missed shots I've been able to save par.

"If the putter is feeling good and I have good thoughts with that. If that stays the same this weekend, hopefully I'll be there (contending) on Sunday. This week is a tough week, the golf course is playing as tough as I've seen it."

Northern Irish world number three Rory McIlroy, striving to turn his game around ahead of his title defence at next week's PGA Championship, carded a roller-coaster 71 to finish seven strokes off the clubhouse lead.

The double major winner hit only five of 14 fairways as he mixed three birdies with a double at the 14th and two bogeys for a one-over tally of 141, level with England's U.S. Open champion Justin Rose (72)

Newly crowned British Open champion Phil Mickelson was a further two strokes back after shooting a 71, alongside big South African Ernie Els (72).

Overnight leader Webb Simpson, who opened with an eight-birdie 64, was among the late starters. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)