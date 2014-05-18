May 18 American Brendon Todd clinched his first PGA Tour title in style with a two-shot victory at the $6.9 million Byron Nelson Championship in Texas on Sunday.

Todd, who started the day tied for the lead, broke clear with two straight birdies around the turn and parred home for a bogey-free four-under-par 66 at the TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving.

He finished at 14-under 266 and Canadian Mike Weir (67), without a win since 2007, claimed second place on 12 under.

Todd, 28, had never finished better than sixth in 75 previous starts on the PGA Tour.

He collected $1.2 million and an invitation to next year's Masters.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)